Left Menu

Congress's 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' to Honor Gandhi's Legacy Amidst Challenges

The Congress plans to reaffirm its commitment to Mahatma Gandhi's legacy during its 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' meeting in Belagavi, Karnataka. This session honors the 100th anniversary of Gandhi's memorable Belgaum presence. The party also plans to address issues regarding B R Ambedkar and strategize for upcoming challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:15 IST
Congress's 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' to Honor Gandhi's Legacy Amidst Challenges
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress has declared its intention to recommit to Mahatma Gandhi's principles during the upcoming 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' in Belagavi, Karnataka. This special session marks the centennial of Gandhi's leadership role during the historical Belgaum session.

In preparation for upcoming political battles, the Congress will craft an action plan at this meeting, ahead of the planned 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally. The party also seeks to address an alleged insult to B. R. Ambedkar, highlighting its dedication to both Gandhian and constitutional ideals.

Notably, around 200 party leaders, including CWC members and other prominent Congress figures, are expected to participate in the Belagavi gathering. This event underscores the Congress's strategy to bolster its ideological stance as it confronts present and future political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024