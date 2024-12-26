Congress's 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' to Honor Gandhi's Legacy Amidst Challenges

The Indian National Congress has declared its intention to recommit to Mahatma Gandhi's principles during the upcoming 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' in Belagavi, Karnataka. This special session marks the centennial of Gandhi's leadership role during the historical Belgaum session.

In preparation for upcoming political battles, the Congress will craft an action plan at this meeting, ahead of the planned 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally. The party also seeks to address an alleged insult to B. R. Ambedkar, highlighting its dedication to both Gandhian and constitutional ideals.

Notably, around 200 party leaders, including CWC members and other prominent Congress figures, are expected to participate in the Belagavi gathering. This event underscores the Congress's strategy to bolster its ideological stance as it confronts present and future political challenges.

