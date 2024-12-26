Congress CWC Meeting: A Historic Step Toward Future Strategies

As the Congress Working Committee (CWC) convenes in Belagavi, prominent leaders like Sachin Pilot underscore the meeting's importance in setting the party's future agenda. Pilot emphasizes the historic nature of the gathering, noting its role in strengthening the INDIA alliance's resolve against political adversaries.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tiwari reiterates the party's commitment to bolstering the values of 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Constitution'. Tiwari outlines the Congress's strategy to counter the BJP and RSS's ideologies, particularly their perceived animosity towards figures like Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The meeting also celebrates the centennial of the 1924 Congress session led by Mahatma Gandhi, as noted by Salman Khurshid. The event spotlights the party's longstanding dedication to women empowerment, a sentiment echoed by Congress leader Sowmya Reddy, highlighting initiatives for women's reservation during Sonia Gandhi's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)