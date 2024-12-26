Tragic Loss: Journalists Killed in Gaza Strike

Five Palestinian journalists tragically lost their lives due to an Israeli airstrike near a hospital in the Gaza Strip overnight, according to the Health Ministry. The incident unfolded outside Al-Awda Hospital in the densely populated Nuseirat refugee camp.

The journalists, associated with the local Quds News Network, were in a car when the attack occurred. Details from the scene highlight the ongoing tension, with Israel engaged in a fierce conflict with Hamas since the group launched a surprise attack into southern Israel nearly 15 months ago.

The Israeli military has yet to issue a statement about the strike. Despite Israel's claims of targeting militants while sparing civilians, reports indicate frequent civilian casualties, including women and children, resulting from daily strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)