Tragic Loss: Journalists Killed in Gaza Strike

An Israeli airstrike outside a Gaza hospital killed five Palestinian journalists. The strike, targeting a car, occurred at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat refugee camp. The journalists were with Quds News Network. Israel claims their strikes target militants, though civilian casualties frequently occur. No Israeli military comment followed the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:09 IST
Five Palestinian journalists tragically lost their lives due to an Israeli airstrike near a hospital in the Gaza Strip overnight, according to the Health Ministry. The incident unfolded outside Al-Awda Hospital in the densely populated Nuseirat refugee camp.

The journalists, associated with the local Quds News Network, were in a car when the attack occurred. Details from the scene highlight the ongoing tension, with Israel engaged in a fierce conflict with Hamas since the group launched a surprise attack into southern Israel nearly 15 months ago.

The Israeli military has yet to issue a statement about the strike. Despite Israel's claims of targeting militants while sparing civilians, reports indicate frequent civilian casualties, including women and children, resulting from daily strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

