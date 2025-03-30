Left Menu

Counter-Terrorism Operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Tragic Civilian Casualties Amidst Successful Strike on Militants

A counter-terrorism operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province led to the deaths of 12 terrorists and nine civilians, including women and children. The attack targeted militant hideouts based on credible intelligence. The provincial government is committed to investigating civilian casualties and providing support to affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:18 IST
A drone attack conducted by security forces early Saturday led to the deaths of 12 terrorists in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, but also resulted in tragic civilian casualties, including nine non-combatant deaths. The operation targeted militant hideouts in Katlang in response to credible intelligence reports.

However, the attack inadvertently claimed civilian lives, sparking protests from locals who claimed the deceased were shepherds from Swat district. The government has promised to provide medical assistance and compensation to the victim's families while conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances of their presence at the target site.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other officials expressed deep sympathy for the bereaved families and reiterated that security forces strive to adhere to operational standards that minimize civilian harm. A full inquiry has been launched to understand how civilians came to be in the target zone and to prevent future occurrences.

