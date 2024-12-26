Women Lead the Charge in Lok Sabha Polls
In the recent Lok Sabha elections, 64.64 crore voters participated, with women surpassing men in turnout. The female participation was 65.78% compared to 65.55% for males. The data, released by the Election Commission, aims to bolster public trust amid allegations of altered voter turnout figures.
According to the Election Commission, women voters accounted for 65.78% of the turnout, while men constituted 65.55%. The number of women candidates also increased from 726 in 2019 to 800.
These figures, released amidst claims of voter turnout manipulation, aim to strengthen public confidence in India's electoral process.
