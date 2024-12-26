Left Menu

Women Lead the Charge in Lok Sabha Polls

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, 64.64 crore voters participated, with women surpassing men in turnout. The female participation was 65.78% compared to 65.55% for males. The data, released by the Election Commission, aims to bolster public trust amid allegations of altered voter turnout figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:32 IST
Election statistics reveal that 64.64 crore voters cast their ballots in the latest Lok Sabha elections, with female voter turnout surpassing that of males.

According to the Election Commission, women voters accounted for 65.78% of the turnout, while men constituted 65.55%. The number of women candidates also increased from 726 in 2019 to 800.

These figures, released amidst claims of voter turnout manipulation, aim to strengthen public confidence in India's electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

