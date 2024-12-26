Women Lead the Charge in Lok Sabha Polls

Election statistics reveal that 64.64 crore voters cast their ballots in the latest Lok Sabha elections, with female voter turnout surpassing that of males.

According to the Election Commission, women voters accounted for 65.78% of the turnout, while men constituted 65.55%. The number of women candidates also increased from 726 in 2019 to 800.

These figures, released amidst claims of voter turnout manipulation, aim to strengthen public confidence in India's electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)