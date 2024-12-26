Protests Erupt as BJP, AIADMK Leaders Detained in Chennai Over Student Assault

In a dramatic turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan and other party members were detained by Tamil Nadu Police during a protest in Chennai. The demonstration, joined by AIADMK, was a reaction to the alleged sexual assault of a female student at Anna University.

Soundararajan accused the ruling DMK of attempting to suppress their voice, while AIADMK members also faced detention. The protest has drawn widespread condemnation of the DMK government, whose handling of the case has come under scrutiny.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi's Thol. Thirumavalavan and actor Vijay have demanded quick justice, while BJP President K. Annamalai criticized rising crimes against women in the state. The accused, Gnanasekaran, has been arrested, but investigations continue as public unrest grows.

