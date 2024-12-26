Left Menu

Nav Satyagraha Baithak: Congress Celebrates Gandhi's Legacy Amid Political Challenges

The Congress's 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' marks the centenary of Gandhi's leadership at the Belgaum session, planning for 2025 political challenges. The event evokes history and addresses current controversies, including BJP's alleged misrepresentation of India's map and criticism of Ambedkar. Congress pledges to uphold Gandhi's legacy amid political disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:10 IST
Nav Satyagraha Baithak: Congress Celebrates Gandhi's Legacy Amid Political Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Working Committee's 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' commenced on Thursday, commemorating the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency at the Belgaum session. This historic meeting aims to strategize for the political hurdles facing the party by 2025.

Led by top leaders including current chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi, the event takes place at the same venue where Gandhi once held leadership. The meeting, attended by prominent Congress figures, underscores the party's dedication to preserving Gandhi's legacy.

Amid the celebration, controversy has erupted over the alleged misrepresentation of India's map by Congress, with the BJP branding it as 'vote bank' politics. The Congress responded by accusing the BJP of being unnerved by the celebrations, while vowing to promote Gandhi's ideals and challenge perceived constitutional assaults by the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024