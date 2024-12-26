Nav Satyagraha Baithak: Congress Celebrates Gandhi's Legacy Amid Political Challenges
The Congress's 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' marks the centenary of Gandhi's leadership at the Belgaum session, planning for 2025 political challenges. The event evokes history and addresses current controversies, including BJP's alleged misrepresentation of India's map and criticism of Ambedkar. Congress pledges to uphold Gandhi's legacy amid political disputes.
The Congress Working Committee's 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' commenced on Thursday, commemorating the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency at the Belgaum session. This historic meeting aims to strategize for the political hurdles facing the party by 2025.
Led by top leaders including current chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi, the event takes place at the same venue where Gandhi once held leadership. The meeting, attended by prominent Congress figures, underscores the party's dedication to preserving Gandhi's legacy.
Amid the celebration, controversy has erupted over the alleged misrepresentation of India's map by Congress, with the BJP branding it as 'vote bank' politics. The Congress responded by accusing the BJP of being unnerved by the celebrations, while vowing to promote Gandhi's ideals and challenge perceived constitutional assaults by the ruling party.
