Odisha Political Showdown: BJD's Allegations and BJP's Defense
BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik accuses BJP of misleading the public to win power in Odisha, criticizes Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar, and pledges BJD's continued commitment to Odisha. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan defends BJP's governance, highlighting development efforts and criticizing past BJD governance.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's political landscape is witnessing a heated exchange between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has accused the BJP of misleading the public through falsehoods to secure a win in the state, further labeling Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on BR Ambedkar as "very unfortunate."
Patnaik reaffirmed his party's commitment to using ballot papers for elections and highlighted discrepancies in vote counts during the 2024 elections, urging the Election Commission to investigate. He criticized the BJP's alleged tactics, emphasizing that despite BJP's claims, the BJD retained significant public trust in Odisha.
The response from the BJP came from Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who defended the party's record, pointing to development efforts and criticizing the BJD's governance, especially in delivering essential services. He highlighted financial support to women and agricultural subsidies as evidence of BJP's positive impact in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- politics
- BJD
- BJP
- Naveen Patnaik
- Amit Shah
- BR Ambedkar
- elections
- allegations
- development
ALSO READ
We are committed to end Naxalism before March 31, 2026: Union minister Amit Shah at President's Police Colour Award function in Raipur.
We welcome Naxalites who want to surrender: Union minister Amit Shah at closing ceremony of Bastar Olympics in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh.
India will be free of Naxal problem by March 31, 2026: Home Minister Amit Shah at Agenda Aaj Tak 2024.
Chhattisgarh police have secured significant achievement in fight against Naxalism in last one year: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
If Naxalism ends in Bastar, it will attract more tourists than Kashmir due to its natural beauty: Union minister Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh.