Odisha Political Showdown: BJD's Allegations and BJP's Defense

BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik accuses BJP of misleading the public to win power in Odisha, criticizes Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar, and pledges BJD's continued commitment to Odisha. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan defends BJP's governance, highlighting development efforts and criticizing past BJD governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:51 IST
Odisha Political Showdown: BJD's Allegations and BJP's Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's political landscape is witnessing a heated exchange between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has accused the BJP of misleading the public through falsehoods to secure a win in the state, further labeling Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on BR Ambedkar as "very unfortunate."

Patnaik reaffirmed his party's commitment to using ballot papers for elections and highlighted discrepancies in vote counts during the 2024 elections, urging the Election Commission to investigate. He criticized the BJP's alleged tactics, emphasizing that despite BJP's claims, the BJD retained significant public trust in Odisha.

The response from the BJP came from Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who defended the party's record, pointing to development efforts and criticizing the BJD's governance, especially in delivering essential services. He highlighted financial support to women and agricultural subsidies as evidence of BJP's positive impact in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

