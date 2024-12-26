Political Uproar Over Varsity Student Assault Case

The sexual assault of a university student has ignited a political storm in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties AIADMK and BJP spearheading protests against the ruling DMK government. The BJP has accused the DMK of shielding the alleged perpetrator, a supposed party affiliate.

BJP state chief K Annamalai vowed to walk barefoot and whip himself until the current regime is toppled, emphasizing his claims with photos of the accused alongside DMK leaders. The controversy intensified when fresh reports uncovered the accused's criminal history, prompting national attention.

The National Commission for Women is demanding strict action under new legal provisions against repeat offenders. They also insist on protective measures for the victim, condemning the police for leaking her identity. DMK leaders have refuted connections to the accused while public figures call for justice and reforms in handling such crimes.

