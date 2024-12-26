Left Menu

Political Uproar Over Varsity Student Assault Case

The sexual assault of a student sparked protests from opposition parties in Tamil Nadu. Allegedly, the accused is linked to the ruling DMK party. The National Commission for Women has intervened, demanding action against the accused, a habitual offender with multiple criminal cases pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:04 IST
Political Uproar Over Varsity Student Assault Case
  • Country:
  • India

The sexual assault of a university student has ignited a political storm in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties AIADMK and BJP spearheading protests against the ruling DMK government. The BJP has accused the DMK of shielding the alleged perpetrator, a supposed party affiliate.

BJP state chief K Annamalai vowed to walk barefoot and whip himself until the current regime is toppled, emphasizing his claims with photos of the accused alongside DMK leaders. The controversy intensified when fresh reports uncovered the accused's criminal history, prompting national attention.

The National Commission for Women is demanding strict action under new legal provisions against repeat offenders. They also insist on protective measures for the victim, condemning the police for leaking her identity. DMK leaders have refuted connections to the accused while public figures call for justice and reforms in handling such crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024