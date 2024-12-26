Political Uproar Over Varsity Student Assault Case
The sexual assault of a student sparked protests from opposition parties in Tamil Nadu. Allegedly, the accused is linked to the ruling DMK party. The National Commission for Women has intervened, demanding action against the accused, a habitual offender with multiple criminal cases pending.
- Country:
- India
The sexual assault of a university student has ignited a political storm in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties AIADMK and BJP spearheading protests against the ruling DMK government. The BJP has accused the DMK of shielding the alleged perpetrator, a supposed party affiliate.
BJP state chief K Annamalai vowed to walk barefoot and whip himself until the current regime is toppled, emphasizing his claims with photos of the accused alongside DMK leaders. The controversy intensified when fresh reports uncovered the accused's criminal history, prompting national attention.
The National Commission for Women is demanding strict action under new legal provisions against repeat offenders. They also insist on protective measures for the victim, condemning the police for leaking her identity. DMK leaders have refuted connections to the accused while public figures call for justice and reforms in handling such crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sexual assault
- Tamil Nadu
- DMK
- AIADMK
- BJP
- Annamalai
- protest
- NCW
- politics
- Gnanasekaran
ALSO READ
Congress Demands Action on BJP MP's Defamatory Remarks
Congress Demands Ruling on BJP's 'Defamatory' Remarks Against Gandhis
Tragic Turn in Bareilly: Actor's Protest Seeks Justice for Son's Mysterious Death
Tbilisi Turmoil: Clashes and Arrests in Georgian Protests
Opposition MPs Stage Tricolour Protest Over Adani Controversy