Karnataka on Edge: Pro-Kannada Protests and Statewide Bandh Unfold Amidst Tensions

A 12-hour statewide bandh was initiated by pro-Kannada groups in Karnataka to protest the assault on a bus conductor over a language dispute. Despite protests and demonstrations across the state, most businesses remained open. Strict security measures are in place to maintain peace during the bandh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-03-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:11 IST
The pro-Kannada groups in Karnataka triggered a 12-hour statewide bandh on Saturday morning, protesting an assault on a state-run bus conductor who lacked proficiency in Marathi. With robust security in place, the bandh unfolded across the state, predominantly in Belagavi, the epicenter of the linguistic dispute.

Protesters hit the streets, rallying support from local shopkeepers, despite their operations continuing normally. In Bengaluru, activists congregated at the Mysore Bank circle, displaying placards and vocalizing their demands.

In response, the police enforced preventive detention measures, particularly as agitation heightened at bus stations in Mysuru and Bengaluru, targeting key transportation routes. State authorities assured adherence to law and order while urging dialogue over discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

