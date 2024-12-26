BJP's K. Annamalai Leads Protest: A 48-Day Fast Against Alleged University Assault
Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai announced a 48-day protest, pledging to fast and remain barefoot against the DMK government's handling of a university student's alleged sexual assault in Chennai. The BJP and AIADMK protests led to police detentions, highlighting tensions over crime and governance in Tamil Nadu.
In a bold move, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K. Annamalai declared his intent to undergo a 48-day fast and remain barefoot in protest against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government. His actions come in response to the alleged sexual assault of a student at Anna University in Chennai.
During a press conference, Annamalai removed his shoe and expressed his intent to protest the government's handling of the incident. Throughout the state, BJP members are set to stage protests, expressing outrage at the DMK's perceived failure to ensure safety on the university campus.
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan accused the DMK of suppressing dissent, citing government attempts to stifle protests. Her comments follow the detention of several BJP and AIADMK members during demonstrations against the government. The incident has prompted calls for swift legal action, with public figures emphasizing the urgent need for accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
