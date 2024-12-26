Escalation in Yemen and Gaza: Heightened Tensions Amid Airstrikes

In a significant escalation of tensions, Israeli airstrikes targeted critical infrastructures held by Houthi rebels in Yemen's capital Sanaa and the port city of Hodeida. The attacks follow days of tension marked by Houthi-launched missile strikes that have triggered alarms in Israel.

Meanwhile, the conflict's shadow looms over Gaza where an Israeli strike reportedly killed five Palestinian journalists outside a hospital. The Israeli military claims these individuals were militants disguised as reporters, a claim that further stirs the already fraught atmosphere in the region.

Adding to the turmoil, the Israeli military confirmed the loss of another soldier in central Gaza. As regional conflict intensifies, casualties continue to climb, with both infrastructures and human lives bearing the brunt of this ongoing struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)