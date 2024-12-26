Congress Launches Nationwide Campaign to Safeguard Constitution
The Congress Party has announced the Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra, a year-long campaign to uphold the Constitution. The initiative, starting January 26, 2025, involves rallies and emphasizes a commitment to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and constitutional values amid criticism of BJP policies.
The Congress Party unveiled plans for a comprehensive year-long campaign, the Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra, from January 26, 2025, to January 26, 2026. This campaign involves all party leaders and underscores their pledge to protect the nation's Constitution.
The decision, revealed during the Congress Working Committee meeting in Belagavi, Karnataka, aligns with the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's leadership at the 1924 Congress Session. It includes the Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan, commencing with a rally in Belagavi in December 2023.
In its statement, Congress criticized Home Minister Amit Shah's comments about BR Ambedkar and accused the BJP of undermining constitutional values. The party condemned actions perceived as weakening democracy, including changes in election rules, and demanded economic relief for the disadvantaged in the next Union Budget.
(With inputs from agencies.)
