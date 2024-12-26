Left Menu

Remembering the Legacy of Manmohan Singh: A Statesman's Impact on India and Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin honored the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding his leadership and economic reform contributions. Singh's partnership with former CM M Karunanidhi helped progress Tamil Nadu. Remembered as an understated leader, Singh's legacy continues to inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:21 IST
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away in Delhi at the age of 92. Remembered for his intellect and leadership, Singh was praised for his pivotal role in India's economic reforms and transformation.

Stalin shared memories of Singh's partnership with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, highlighting how their collaboration brought significant projects and progress to the state, ensuring Tamil Nadu's aspirations were accounted for in national policies. Singh's leadership style, marked by calmness and thoughtful actions rather than words, was commended by Stalin.

Singh's legacy, characterized by wisdom, humility, and service, is expected to guide and inspire future generations. PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also expressed condolences, hailing Singh as one of India's finest Prime Ministers and a distinguished economist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

