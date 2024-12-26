Manmohan Singh: A Legacy Beyond Media's Lens
In a 2014 press conference, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh defended his leadership against criticism of weakness, predicting that history would judge him more kindly than contemporary media did. He criticized Narendra Modi, the BJP's candidate, and emphasized the Congress's coalition governance capabilities during his two terms.
- Country:
- India
In a definitive press conference held in January 2014, outgoing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh strongly defended his leadership amidst persistent criticisms labeling him as 'weak'.
Responding to inquiries about his decisiveness, Singh asserted his belief that historical analysis would offer a favorable view of his tenure compared to media narratives at the time. He highlighted the BJP's portrayal of its leader Narendra Modi as overly focused on strength linked to controversial events during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Singh, emphasizing the Congress's capacity for coalition governance, expressed a strong belief that the future leadership would continue under the UPA, dismissing the possibility of a Modi prime ministership as detrimental to India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress and BJP Clash Over Adani Controversy in Heated Parliamentary Session
BJP and Congress Rally MPs for Historic Constitution Debate
Fadnavis Strengthens Ties with BJP Leaders and Modi’s Vision for Maharashtra
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Hathras Visit Amid Ongoing Controversy
BJP's Dubey Alleges Soros-Backed Disruptions in Indian Politics