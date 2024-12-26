Farewell to a Mentor: The Legacy of Manmohan Singh
Rahul Gandhi mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his wisdom, integrity, and contribution to India's economic reforms. Singh, who passed away at 92, was a guiding figure and inspiration to many, including Gandhi, who expressed his deep condolences to Singh's family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and former Congress chief, expressed profound grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
'Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity,' Gandhi stated, highlighting Singh's inspirational humility and economic insight. Gandhi extended condolences to Singh's family, emphasizing personal loss of a mentor.
Singh, instrumental in India's economic reforms, passed away at 92. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, announced his death, noting he was treated for age-related conditions prior to losing consciousness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ADB Approves $600M Loan for Bangladesh to Boost Economic Reforms, Transparency, and Competitiveness
Vijay Kumar's Final Shot: Transition from Silver Medallist to Mentor
DK Shivakumar Honors Mentor SM Krishna's Legacy in Karnataka Assembly
AIIMS Mangalagiri Hosts Pioneering Workshop on Image-Guided MSK Interventions
Tragic Incident at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar: Patient's Suicide Shocks Community