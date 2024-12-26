Left Menu

Farewell to a Mentor: The Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Rahul Gandhi mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his wisdom, integrity, and contribution to India's economic reforms. Singh, who passed away at 92, was a guiding figure and inspiration to many, including Gandhi, who expressed his deep condolences to Singh's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:40 IST
Farewell to a Mentor: The Legacy of Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and former Congress chief, expressed profound grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

'Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity,' Gandhi stated, highlighting Singh's inspirational humility and economic insight. Gandhi extended condolences to Singh's family, emphasizing personal loss of a mentor.

Singh, instrumental in India's economic reforms, passed away at 92. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, announced his death, noting he was treated for age-related conditions prior to losing consciousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024