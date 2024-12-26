Farewell to a Mentor: The Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and former Congress chief, expressed profound grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

'Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity,' Gandhi stated, highlighting Singh's inspirational humility and economic insight. Gandhi extended condolences to Singh's family, emphasizing personal loss of a mentor.

Singh, instrumental in India's economic reforms, passed away at 92. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, announced his death, noting he was treated for age-related conditions prior to losing consciousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)