Nation Mourns the Loss of Economic Visionary Dr. Manmohan Singh

Political leaders from Madhya Pradesh, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Congress leader Kamal Nath, expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on Thursday.

Dr. Singh, a respected global economist, passed away at AIIMS Delhi at the age of 92. Nath highlighted Singh's numerous public welfare achievements, such as the farmer loan waiver, child education rights, and forest rights law for tribals.

Chief Minister Yadav admired Singh's effective economic policies as RBI Governor, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister, emphasizing his critical role in the country's economic development. The loss, said BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, is significant for the political sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)