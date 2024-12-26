Political Storm in Delhi: Allegations Fly in INDIA Bloc Rift
Delhi's political landscape is heating up as Chief Minister Atishi issues an ultimatum against Congress, warning of potential removal from the INDIA bloc. Accusations of BJP funding Congress candidates intensify the conflict, affecting alliances ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.
In a heated political exchange, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has delivered an ultimatum to the Congress party, threatening its expulsion from the INDIA bloc unless action is taken against leader Ajay Maken. Atishi's sharp remarks come amid allegations that the BJP is financially backing Congress candidates to manipulate the Delhi elections.
Former Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur responded, arguing that such statements could inadvertently bolster the BJP's chances in the election. Thakur emphasized the loyalty to the alliance over individual parties, suggesting that infighting within the bloc might weaken their stance against the BJP.
Adding fuel to the controversy, AAP's Sanjay Singh accused Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken of using BJP rhetoric against AAP, after calling Arvind Kejriwal 'anti-national.' As accusations intensify, the political alliances face new pressures ahead of the 2025 assembly elections, with former Congress successes waning in recent electoral performances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
