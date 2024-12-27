India's Architect of Economic Reforms, Manmohan Singh, Passes Away
The Congress party has announced a seven-day cancellation of official programmes, including the foundation day celebrations, in respect to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's passing at AIIMS Delhi. Singh, known for India's economic reforms, died at 92 during the Congress Working Committee meeting.
The Congress party has announced that all official programmes, including its foundation day celebrations, will be cancelled for the next seven days as a mark of respect for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who has passed away at the age of 92.
Singh, a key figure in India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday night. The cancellation of Congress events includes the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Rally' scheduled for Friday in Belgaum, Karnataka.
Prominent party officials, including Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal, confirmed the cancellations. Party programmes will resume on January 3, 2025, with flags flown at half-mast during the mourning period.
