Assam Leaders Pay Tribute to Manmohan Singh: A Humble Architect of Economic Reform

Political leaders in Assam mourned the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, venerating his humility and significant role in India's economic reforms. His contributions to the nation's development left a lasting impact, and he will be remembered as a visionary leader and scholar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-12-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 00:48 IST
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Political leaders across Assam expressed heartfelt condolences following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Esteemed for his humility and substantial role in India's economic development, Singh's legacy remains influential. At 92, Singh passed away at AIIMS Delhi, leaving behind a formidable legacy in public service and economic reform.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with other prominent figures, recalled Singh's numerous contributions to national progress. Known for his gentleness and intellectual prowess, Singh served the country in various distinguished roles throughout his career, including his representation of Assam in the Rajya Sabha for 28 years.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal acknowledged Singh's pivotal part in India's economic resurgence during challenging times. Deep respect was conveyed by various political figures, highlighting Singh's role in ushering a free market economy in India. The passing of such a visionary leader marks a significant loss to India's political sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

