Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: Architect of Economic Reforms in India

Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India and the chief architect of India's economic reforms, criticized the Modi government's economic approach in a 2019 interview. He highlighted issues like over-regulation, court interference, and demonetization as detrimental to India's economy. Singh passed away at the age of 92.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 00:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 00:58 IST
Manmohan Singh: Architect of Economic Reforms in India
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Hailed as the architect behind India's pivotal economic reforms, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh provided a critical analysis of the country's economic trajectory during a 2019 interview, shortly before Narendra Modi's re-election.

Singh, who served from 2004 to 2014, foresaw a looming economic slowdown, attributing it to what he described as 'over-regulation' and undue government control. He criticized the Modi-led government for decisions like demonetization, labeling them as disruptive to economic stability.

Despite promoting transparency, Singh suggested corruption levels had amplified, describing demonetization as a significant scam in independent India's history. Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, at 92, leaving a legacy as a prime reformer in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024