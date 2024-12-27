Manmohan Singh: Architect of Economic Reforms in India
Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India and the chief architect of India's economic reforms, criticized the Modi government's economic approach in a 2019 interview. He highlighted issues like over-regulation, court interference, and demonetization as detrimental to India's economy. Singh passed away at the age of 92.
- Country:
- India
Hailed as the architect behind India's pivotal economic reforms, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh provided a critical analysis of the country's economic trajectory during a 2019 interview, shortly before Narendra Modi's re-election.
Singh, who served from 2004 to 2014, foresaw a looming economic slowdown, attributing it to what he described as 'over-regulation' and undue government control. He criticized the Modi-led government for decisions like demonetization, labeling them as disruptive to economic stability.
Despite promoting transparency, Singh suggested corruption levels had amplified, describing demonetization as a significant scam in independent India's history. Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, at 92, leaving a legacy as a prime reformer in Indian politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
