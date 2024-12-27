South Korea's Political Turmoil: Constitutional Court to Review Yoon's Impeachment
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a legal trial reviewing his impeachment over a martial law declaration. The court will determine whether Yoon is reinstated or permanently removed. The political crisis has strained relationships with key international allies.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial begins at the Constitutional Court on Friday. The case revolves around his controversial imposition of martial law, which has attracted widespread criticism.
Yoon's refusal to cooperate with court summonses has drawn ire from both political opponents and members of his own party. Legal representatives, including a former prosecutor and ex-spokesman for the Constitutional Court, will attend the hearing on his behalf.
The political crisis has significant implications for South Korea's international relations, with allies such as the United States and Europe expressing concern. The outcome of this trial will determine whether Yoon remains in office or if a new presidential election will be called.
