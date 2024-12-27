Remembering an Architect of Economic Reform: The Legacy of Manmohan Singh
Tamil Nadu leaders paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, celebrating his pivotal economic reforms that reshaped India's future. Both Governor R N Ravi and Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami highlighted his contributions to the nation, extolling his wisdom and dedication to public service. Singh passed away at 92.
In a heartfelt tribute, Tamil Nadu's political leaders, including Governor R N Ravi and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, mourned the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Singing praises of Singh's monumental economic reforms, Ravi remembered him as 'an embodiment of wisdom, humility and integrity,' emphasizing his vital contributions in navigating India through economic challenges.
Palaniswami hailed Singh's introduction of the LPG model, noting its indelible impact on the country's economic landscape. Singh, who passed away at 92, leaves behind a legacy of transformative policies and unwavering public service.
