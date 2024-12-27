Left Menu

Nation Mourns: Farewell to Economic Reformer Manmohan Singh

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed condolences on the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his significant role in shaping India's economy. Singh, instrumental in economic reforms, passed away at 92 at AIIMS. Sawant praised Singh's contributions to India's growth and extended sympathies to his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 27-12-2024 09:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 09:01 IST
In a heartfelt message, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant mourned the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. CM Sawant emphasized Singh's pivotal contributions to India's transition into a dynamic and open economy.

Singh, celebrated as the mastermind behind India's economic reforms, significantly influenced the nation's economic policies, leaving behind a legacy of growth and modernization. His death marks the end of an era for India's economic landscape.

Chief Minister Sawant extended his deepest condolences to Singh's family and admirers, expressing hope for the former prime minister's peaceful journey and honoring his indelible impact on the nation. Singh's dedication to India's development will be cherished and remembered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

