Nation Mourns the Loss of Former PM Manmohan Singh

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad expressed his condolences on the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his honesty and significant contributions to India's economic policies. Singh, aged 92, passed away at AIIMS Delhi, leaving a lasting impact on Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

RJD supremo and former Union minister Lalu Prasad expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of former PM Manmohan Singh. Singh was praised for his honesty and significant contributions to India's economic development.

Manmohan Singh, aged 92, died on Thursday night at AIIMS Delhi. This marks a significant loss for the nation.

In a statement to reporters, Prasad remembered Singh as an honest leader, under whose guidance he served as a Union cabinet minister. Prasad highlighted Singh's enduring legacy in politics and economics, calling it an irreparable loss for the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

