Nation Mourns the Loss of Former PM Manmohan Singh

RJD supremo and former Union minister Lalu Prasad expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of former PM Manmohan Singh. Singh was praised for his honesty and significant contributions to India's economic development.

Manmohan Singh, aged 92, died on Thursday night at AIIMS Delhi. This marks a significant loss for the nation.

In a statement to reporters, Prasad remembered Singh as an honest leader, under whose guidance he served as a Union cabinet minister. Prasad highlighted Singh's enduring legacy in politics and economics, calling it an irreparable loss for the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)