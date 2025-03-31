LG Manoj Sinha's Heartfelt Condolences to Fallen Policemen's Families

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his condolences to the families of the four policemen who lost their lives during an encounter with Pakistani terrorists.

The deadly clash occurred in Kathua district's Sanyal belt, leading to the death of two terrorists and four policemen. Among the injured were three other officers, including a deputy superintendent.

Sinha has assured the bereaved families of government jobs for their next of kin, emphasizing the nation's support. The People's Anti-Fascist Front, linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, took responsibility for the encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)