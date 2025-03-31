LG Manoj Sinha's Heartfelt Condolences to Fallen Policemen's Families
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the families of fallen Jammu and Kashmir policemen who died in an encounter with Pakistani terrorists. He offered condolences, pledged government support, and promised jobs for the widows. The firefight, resulting in the loss of two terrorists and four policemen, was linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his condolences to the families of the four policemen who lost their lives during an encounter with Pakistani terrorists.
The deadly clash occurred in Kathua district's Sanyal belt, leading to the death of two terrorists and four policemen. Among the injured were three other officers, including a deputy superintendent.
Sinha has assured the bereaved families of government jobs for their next of kin, emphasizing the nation's support. The People's Anti-Fascist Front, linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, took responsibility for the encounter.
