Trump Returns: The Political Earthquake Shakes Up US and India Relations

In a surprising turn of events, Donald Trump has once again secured a place in the Oval Office, defeating incumbent President Joe Biden who withdrew after a poor debate performance. This marks a historical return to power reminiscent of Grover Cleveland's presidency.

Amidst the presidential shuffle, US-India relations stand at a critical juncture. The Biden administration, departing with a strong partnership record, eyes continued bipartisan support as Trump's presidency looms. However, challenges include indictment controversies and Trump's tariff threats, jeopardizing smooth diplomatic ties.

Indian PM Narendra Modi, fresh from a third-term win, has expressed eagerness to sustain the robust India-US partnership. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has spotlighted notable Indian-Americans for strategic roles, emphasizing the intricate network between both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)