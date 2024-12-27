Left Menu

Trump Returns: The Political Earthquake Shakes Up US and India Relations

In a political twist, Donald Trump wins the presidential election, impacting US-India relations. Biden exits the White House, while Indian PM Modi congratulates Trump. The bilateral partnership faces challenges with ongoing indictments and tariff threats but remains strong with bipartisan support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:53 IST
Donald Trump

In a surprising turn of events, Donald Trump has once again secured a place in the Oval Office, defeating incumbent President Joe Biden who withdrew after a poor debate performance. This marks a historical return to power reminiscent of Grover Cleveland's presidency.

Amidst the presidential shuffle, US-India relations stand at a critical juncture. The Biden administration, departing with a strong partnership record, eyes continued bipartisan support as Trump's presidency looms. However, challenges include indictment controversies and Trump's tariff threats, jeopardizing smooth diplomatic ties.

Indian PM Narendra Modi, fresh from a third-term win, has expressed eagerness to sustain the robust India-US partnership. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has spotlighted notable Indian-Americans for strategic roles, emphasizing the intricate network between both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

