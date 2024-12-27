Left Menu

Inside the Legal Team Defending South Korea's Impeached Leader

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, facing impeachment for briefly imposing martial law, builds a legal team of allies. The team includes influential figures like Bae Bo-yoon, who has a history with the Constitutional Court, and long-time friend Seok Dong-hyeon, who publicly supports Yoon's political maneuvers.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, recently impeached for temporarily enacting martial law, is assembling a robust legal team to argue his case at the Constitutional Court. This court will not only decide his political future but also address potential criminal investigations.

Bae Bo-yoon, a former Constitutional Court spokesperson with 26 years of experience, is part of this team. Bae, who previously disagreed with the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye, is now helping defend Yoon, while Yoong Kap-keun handles media liaison roles.

In addition, Seok Dong-hyeon, a lifelong friend of Yoon, aids the legal team. Known for his candid media interactions, Seok supports Yoon's controversial decisions, labeling martial law as a necessary action against political opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

