Political Shift: South Korea's Parliament Impeaches Acting President

South Korea's parliament has impeached acting president Han Duck-soo following his refusal to appoint judges to the Constitutional Court. This decision leaves Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok as the next potential acting president. A simple majority of lawmakers voted for impeachment, according to DP Speaker Woo Won-shik.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's political landscape saw a seismic shift on Friday as a majority of parliament voted to impeach acting president Han Duck-soo. This landmark vote comes after Han assumed the acting presidency following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The parliament's decision arose from Han's failure to appoint three new justices to the Constitutional Court, despite the Democratic Party (DP), which controls parliament, endorsing candidates. Tensions between ruling and opposition parties over the required voting threshold for impeachment marked the proceedings.

DP Speaker Woo Won-shik clarified that a simple majority suffices for impeachment, thus facilitating Han's removal. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok is poised to assume acting presidency according to South Korean law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

