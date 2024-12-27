Left Menu

World Leaders Mourn the Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Global tributes have been sent after the death of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, known for pioneering economic reforms and strengthening international relations. He passed away at 92, leaving behind a legacy praised by leaders in countries including the USA, Canada, France, and Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:06 IST
Manmohan Singh
Singh, lauded as the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. International leaders highlighted his contributions to economic advancements and strengthening global partnerships. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described him as a champion of the US-India strategic partnership.

Singh, lauded as the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. International leaders highlighted his contributions to economic advancements and strengthening global partnerships. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described him as a champion of the US-India strategic partnership.

The global response underscores Singh's role in reshaping India's economic landscape and building significant international relationships, with leaders praising his intelligence, integrity, and statesmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

