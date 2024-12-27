World Leaders Mourn the Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Condolences flowed from around the world as leaders from nations like the US, Canada, France, and Sri Lanka mourned the death of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind a storied legacy.

Singh, lauded as the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. International leaders highlighted his contributions to economic advancements and strengthening global partnerships. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described him as a champion of the US-India strategic partnership.

The global response underscores Singh's role in reshaping India's economic landscape and building significant international relationships, with leaders praising his intelligence, integrity, and statesmanship.

