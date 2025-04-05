Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Triumph as Jaiswal, Archer Shine in IPL Clash

Yashasvi Jaiswal revitalized Rajasthan Royals with a crucial half-century and Jofra Archer's fiery bowling clinched a 50-run victory over Punjab Kings. Set to chase 205, Punjab managed 155 for 9 as Archer, Sharma, and Theekshana executed key dismissals, especially countering Iyer's formidable start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:36 IST
Rajasthan Royals Triumph as Jaiswal, Archer Shine in IPL Clash
Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal's exhilarating fifty and Jofra Archer's exceptional bowling performance spearheaded Rajasthan Royals to a decisive 50-run triumph over Punjab Kings in the IPL match on Saturday.

After posting a massive 205 for four, Rajasthan controlled Punjab, keeping them to 155 for 9. Archer's 3/25 devastated Punjab's lineup, especially after removing key player Shreyas Iyer early on, leaving Punjab struggling.

Despite Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell's determined partnership, Punjab's momentum faltered against Rajasthan's disciplined bowling, sealing their first defeat of the season. Jaiswal's comeback innings significantly boosted Rajasthan, seizing the spotlight after earlier challenges this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025