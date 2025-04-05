Rajasthan Royals Triumph as Jaiswal, Archer Shine in IPL Clash

Yashasvi Jaiswal's exhilarating fifty and Jofra Archer's exceptional bowling performance spearheaded Rajasthan Royals to a decisive 50-run triumph over Punjab Kings in the IPL match on Saturday.

After posting a massive 205 for four, Rajasthan controlled Punjab, keeping them to 155 for 9. Archer's 3/25 devastated Punjab's lineup, especially after removing key player Shreyas Iyer early on, leaving Punjab struggling.

Despite Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell's determined partnership, Punjab's momentum faltered against Rajasthan's disciplined bowling, sealing their first defeat of the season. Jaiswal's comeback innings significantly boosted Rajasthan, seizing the spotlight after earlier challenges this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)