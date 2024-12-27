Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar Meets Blinken as Biden Era Ends

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to review the US-India partnership as the Biden administration ends. Jaishankar expressed optimism about future cooperation and also engaged with outgoing National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Consul Generals in the US.

Updated: 27-12-2024 23:29 IST
In a pivotal diplomatic encounter, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington D.C. to evaluate the progress of the US-India partnership during President Joe Biden's tenure. The meeting highlighted the strengthened ties between the two nations across various domains.

Jaishankar conveyed his confidence in the enduring nature of the India-US relationship, affirming that it would continue to serve both mutual interests and contribute to global welfare. His engagement with US officials comes ahead of the transition of power to Donald Trump on January 20.

In another significant development, Jaishankar chaired a historic conference with the Consul Generals of India across major US cities. This initiative aimed at enhancing technology, trade, and investment collaborations, besides better serving the Indian diaspora in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

