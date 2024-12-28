Turmoil in Trump's Tech Talks: Immigration Debate Unravels

The ongoing dispute among Donald Trump supporters over immigration and the tech industry has laid bare internal divisions within his political movement. This rift offers a glimpse into potential conflicts that could emerge as Trump heads to the White House.

The controversy involves a split between tech elites, including billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who are calling for more skilled workers, and Trump's 'Make America Great Again' base, which supports stringent immigration measures. This week, right-wing commentator Laura Loomer ignited debate when she criticized Trump's choice of Sriram Krishnan as an AI policy adviser, citing his pro-skilled immigration stance.

The debate quickly spread across the social media platform X, owned by Musk, with contributions from influential figures like former PayPal executive David Sacks. Musk, who advocates for skilled immigration, underscored the tech industry's reliance on foreign workers to fill critical positions, emphasizing a shortage of local engineering talent. Trump's conflicting statements on immigration reflect the broader tensions within his movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)