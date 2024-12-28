Manmohan Singh: Revered Leader and Economic Reformer Honored with State Funeral

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was cremated with state honors on Sunday by the Yamuna River in New Delhi. The ceremony, rooted in Sikh traditions, followed his death, which prompted international tributes and national mourning.

Singh, who passed away at 92, is remembered for his pivotal role in India's economic liberalization. Although his leadership faced criticism during his tenure, many now regard him with respect. His funeral was attended by prominent figures including Narendra Modi and other global leaders.

Singh's economic legacy, including his opposition to certain policies of Modi's government, continues to influence contemporary discussions. Survived by his wife and three daughters, Singh's impact on India and global relations endures beyond his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)