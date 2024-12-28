Left Menu

A Humble Legacy: Dr. Manmohan Singh's Enduring Grace and Leadership

Remembered fondly by colleagues and doctors, Dr. Manmohan Singh, who served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, left behind a legacy of humility and diligence. Known for his graciousness and faith in medical advice, he passed away at the age of 92, leaving a significant mark on India's economic and political landscape.

Updated: 28-12-2024 14:09 IST
Dr. Manmohan Singh, India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday at the age of 92. Revered for his humility and influential leadership during India's economic liberalization, Singh's death marks the end of an era in Indian politics.

Dr. Srinath Reddy, a former chairperson of the PM's medical panel, shared anecdotes showcasing Singh's humble nature, such as carrying a table himself for serving tea at his residence. His dignified approach and complete trust in medical experts like Dr. Reddy highlighted his character, always receptive to professional advice.

Singh's decision to undergo a repeat coronary bypass at AIIMS in 2009, despite options abroad, underscored his faith in Indian institutions. Esteemed for his obedience as a patient, he was consistently described by his doctors as courteous and intellectually sharp, addressing medical choices with clarity akin to his background as an economist.

