Honoring Two Titans: Tributes to Singh and Chautala
The Haryana Cabinet observed a two-minute silence to honor Manmohan Singh and Om Prakash Chautala. Held under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the resolution praised Singh's contributions to economic reforms and Chautala's leadership in Haryana's development. Singh passed at 92, Chautala at 89.
The Haryana Cabinet solemnly observed a two-minute silence on Saturday to pay respects to the late Manmohan Singh and Om Prakash Chautala. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, saw the issuance of a formal Condolence Resolution in their memory, highlighting their significant contributions to the nation and state.
Remarking on former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's passing, Saini emphasized the loss of not only an adept leader but also a prominent economist. The resolution outlined Singh's influential role in India's economic reforms and his decade-long leadership as the nation's prime minister.
Regarding Chautala, Saini noted his impactful leadership and governance, which directed Haryana's political and developmental trajectory. Remembered as a five-time chief minister, Chautala's legacy will continue to shape Haryana's history. Both leaders passed in the same week, leaving a lasting impact on the fields they championed.
