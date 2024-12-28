Political Tensions Escalate Over Cake Diplomacy in Thrissur
Thrissur Mayor M K Varghese has rejected claims by CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar that his interactions with BJP leaders suggest disloyalty to the LDF. Varghese defended a meeting with BJP's state president and dismissed allegations as politically motivated. This controversy underscores ongoing political tensions within the council.
In a heated exchange, Thrissur Mayor M K Varghese has rejected allegations by CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar regarding his political loyalties. Accusations surfaced after Varghese met BJP state president K Surendran, which Sunil Kumar suggested was a move towards BJP allegiance.
Varghese countered these claims on Saturday, stating that the controversy over a Christmas cake shared with Surendran was exaggerated and politically motivated. He insisted that no explanation was sought from him by the CPI leadership and that support among councillors remained firm.
This incident highlights the delicate power balance in Thrissur's council, where both LDF and UDF possess 24 seats each, leaving Varghese's independent position as a crucial tie-breaker.
