Political Tensions Escalate Over Cake Diplomacy in Thrissur

In a heated exchange, Thrissur Mayor M K Varghese has rejected allegations by CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar regarding his political loyalties. Accusations surfaced after Varghese met BJP state president K Surendran, which Sunil Kumar suggested was a move towards BJP allegiance.

Varghese countered these claims on Saturday, stating that the controversy over a Christmas cake shared with Surendran was exaggerated and politically motivated. He insisted that no explanation was sought from him by the CPI leadership and that support among councillors remained firm.

This incident highlights the delicate power balance in Thrissur's council, where both LDF and UDF possess 24 seats each, leaving Varghese's independent position as a crucial tie-breaker.

