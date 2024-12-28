The Untold Stories Behind Manmohan Singh's Impactful Rajya Sabha Speech
The piece highlights key anecdotes leading to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's memorable speech against demonetisation in the Rajya Sabha. Persuaded by Pramod Tiwari and supported by Arun Jaitley, Singh delivered a stringent critique. Personal stories from his contemporaries further illustrate his multifaceted personality and leadership style.
- Country:
- India
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's iconic Rajya Sabha speech on demonetisation nearly didn't happen, if not for Uttar Pradesh politician Pramod Tiwari's persuasion. Tiwari recalled convincing Singh to address Parliament on November 24, 2016, following the abrupt recall of high-value currency notes by the NDA government.
Speaking with PTI, Tiwari shared how he negotiated with Arun Jaitley and opposition parties to ensure a respectful hearing for Singh, allowing the respected economist to issue a damning speech against demonetisation, labeling it 'monumental mismanagement' and 'organized loot.'
Complementing the political backdrop, personal anecdotes from Uttar Pradesh leaders highlighted Singh's passion for Urdu poetry and understanding of religious sentiments, showing the layered personality behind his public image.
