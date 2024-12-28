Rajasthan's Roadmap: All-Round Development and the Role of MLAs

In a recent meeting, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma declared the state government's exclusive focus on the comprehensive development of Rajasthan. Addressing MLAs from the Kota division, Sharma highlighted the pivotal responsibilities that legislators hold in serving public interests.

During the assembly, the chief minister scrutinized the progress of projects promised in last year's budget, urging that these be executed before introducing the next fiscal plan. Sharma reiterated that MLAs should engage with their constituencies to continuously supervise developmental advances.

Additionally, the meeting outlined the necessity for collaboration between officials and MLAs, ensuring seamless implementation of infrastructural projects—from financial approvals to ground-level execution. The presence of several key ministers and MLAs highlighted the state's commitment to this initiative.

