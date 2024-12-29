Left Menu

Political Reverberations in Jharkhand: A Year of Turbulence and Triumph

The political scene in Jharkhand during 2024 was marked by sensational events, leadership shifts, and unexpected victories, including Hemant Soren's shocking arrest and comeback, and Kalpana Soren's rise. Despite turmoil, the JMM held its ground, defeating BJP in elections, reflecting the volatile nature of Jharkhand's politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-12-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 10:40 IST
Political Reverberations in Jharkhand: A Year of Turbulence and Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's political landscape in 2024 unfolded like an intense drama, rife with suspension and unexpected power shifts. The year witnessed a series of astonishing developments, starting with the startling disappearance of Hemant Soren from Delhi, followed by his return to Ranchi amidst speculations.

Hemant's legal battles, marked by an arrest and subsequent bail, drew attention nationwide. Meanwhile, his wife Kalpana Soren emerged as a new political force in the state, showcasing her mettle in elections and gaining the people's support.

Despite formidable challenges from rival factions, the JMM-led alliance secured a resounding victory in the Jharkhand assembly elections. The political year ended with significant electoral wins and substantial progress in welfare schemes, despite ongoing tensions and high stakes in state politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024