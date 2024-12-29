Political Reverberations in Jharkhand: A Year of Turbulence and Triumph

Jharkhand's political landscape in 2024 unfolded like an intense drama, rife with suspension and unexpected power shifts. The year witnessed a series of astonishing developments, starting with the startling disappearance of Hemant Soren from Delhi, followed by his return to Ranchi amidst speculations.

Hemant's legal battles, marked by an arrest and subsequent bail, drew attention nationwide. Meanwhile, his wife Kalpana Soren emerged as a new political force in the state, showcasing her mettle in elections and gaining the people's support.

Despite formidable challenges from rival factions, the JMM-led alliance secured a resounding victory in the Jharkhand assembly elections. The political year ended with significant electoral wins and substantial progress in welfare schemes, despite ongoing tensions and high stakes in state politics.

