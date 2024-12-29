Pakistan's Political Drama Unfolds: The 'Cornered Tiger' Stirs

In 2024, Pakistan's landscape was marred by a turmoil that echoed beyond its borders, marked by relentless political strife, a faltering economy, and a tense security climate.

Amidst these challenges, the country struggled to manage the influential shadow of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose imprisonment only seemed to bolster his support, complicating political relations even further.

As the year came to an end, coalition agreements and surprise electoral outcomes underscored a restless electorate and an ever-complex political web, leaving the nation to confront persistent internal and external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)