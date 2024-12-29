Pakistan's Political Drama Unfolds: The 'Cornered Tiger' Stirs
In 2024, Pakistan grappled with political volatility, economic pressures, and security threats while facing the challenge of handling the incarcerated ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan. Amidst international gatherings and fraught relations with neighboring countries, domestic politics was marked by unexpected electoral results, coalition maneuvers, and Khan's undying popularity.
In 2024, Pakistan's landscape was marred by a turmoil that echoed beyond its borders, marked by relentless political strife, a faltering economy, and a tense security climate.
Amidst these challenges, the country struggled to manage the influential shadow of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose imprisonment only seemed to bolster his support, complicating political relations even further.
As the year came to an end, coalition agreements and surprise electoral outcomes underscored a restless electorate and an ever-complex political web, leaving the nation to confront persistent internal and external pressures.
