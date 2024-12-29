Left Menu

Pakistan's Political Drama Unfolds: The 'Cornered Tiger' Stirs

In 2024, Pakistan grappled with political volatility, economic pressures, and security threats while facing the challenge of handling the incarcerated ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan. Amidst international gatherings and fraught relations with neighboring countries, domestic politics was marked by unexpected electoral results, coalition maneuvers, and Khan's undying popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 29-12-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 11:31 IST
Pakistan's Political Drama Unfolds: The 'Cornered Tiger' Stirs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In 2024, Pakistan's landscape was marred by a turmoil that echoed beyond its borders, marked by relentless political strife, a faltering economy, and a tense security climate.

Amidst these challenges, the country struggled to manage the influential shadow of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose imprisonment only seemed to bolster his support, complicating political relations even further.

As the year came to an end, coalition agreements and surprise electoral outcomes underscored a restless electorate and an ever-complex political web, leaving the nation to confront persistent internal and external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024