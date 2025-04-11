Left Menu

Quantique Metadata Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Ensuring Privacy and Security

Quantique Metadata Private Limited has secured SOC 2 Type II compliance, validating its commitment to maintaining security and privacy standards. The audit assures clients of effective controls in data management, reinforcing Quantique's reliability in providing innovative solutions across various tech sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, April 11, 2025—Quantique Metadata Private Limited has announced the successful attainment of SOC 2 Type II compliance. This accomplishment reflects the company's adherence to rigorous security and privacy protocols, verified through an independent audit by Percilchofe CPA LLC.

The SOC 2 report serves the purpose of delivering assurance to customers about the integrity of Quantique's data management systems, making certain that information security and privacy are top priorities. This credential underscores Quantique's commitment to operational excellence amid evolving technological landscapes.

As explained by COO Thamim Mohamed, achieving this compliance not only validates Quantique's ongoing dedication to security but also underscores its unique position in the market to provide top-tier technology solutions across sectors including InsurTech, Healthtech, and Fintech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

