Quantique Metadata Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Ensuring Privacy and Security

Mumbai, April 11, 2025—Quantique Metadata Private Limited has announced the successful attainment of SOC 2 Type II compliance. This accomplishment reflects the company's adherence to rigorous security and privacy protocols, verified through an independent audit by Percilchofe CPA LLC.

The SOC 2 report serves the purpose of delivering assurance to customers about the integrity of Quantique's data management systems, making certain that information security and privacy are top priorities. This credential underscores Quantique's commitment to operational excellence amid evolving technological landscapes.

As explained by COO Thamim Mohamed, achieving this compliance not only validates Quantique's ongoing dedication to security but also underscores its unique position in the market to provide top-tier technology solutions across sectors including InsurTech, Healthtech, and Fintech.

