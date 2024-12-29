Crisis in Command: South Korea's Tumultuous Leadership Transition

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok stepped into leadership only days before the deadliest air disaster on Korean soil in recent history. Taking charge on Friday after the impeachments of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and President Yoon Suk Yeol, Choi faced immediate crisis management when Jeju Air flight 7C2216 crashed on Sunday.

As Choi declared the crash site a disaster zone, government offices scrambled to adapt to the rapid turnover of power. The incident left officials coordinating press strategies and determining who would report directly to Choi, as traditional government channels were disrupted.

The political disruption was triggered in early December when Yoon's brief imposition of martial law led to impeachment. As Choi stands in as acting president, South Korea navigates domestic uncertainties while engaging with international allies, amidst fluctuating economic and political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)