Sharmistha Mukherjee's Call for Congress Introspection
Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, criticized the Congress for neglecting its ideologies and failing to hold a condolence meeting after her father's death. She urged the party to introspect its direction and called for a memorial for former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has voiced concerns over the current state of the Congress party, alleging that it has neglected its foundational ideologies. She stressed the importance of serious introspection within the party following her father's demise without a condolence meeting.
Mukherjee lamented that many senior Congress party workers now feel distanced from the party, criticizing the absence of a Congress Working Committee meeting post-Pranab Mukherjee's death. She questioned the party's decision-making processes and conventions, urging a return to its institutional memory and ideology.
Mukherjee also supported the formation of a memorial for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recognizing his significant contributions to India's economic reforms. She suggested that the Bharat Ratna be awarded posthumously to Singh, a testament to his legacy.
