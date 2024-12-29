Left Menu

Delhi Transport's Denial Sparks Political Clash Over Free Bus Rides for Women

Delhi Transport Commissioner Prashant Goyal denied AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's claims that an inquiry is planned against Chief Minister Atishi concerning the women's free bus ride scheme. Goyal emphasized that no such inquiry was contemplated and criticized the misleading allegations. Kejriwal alleged political pressure from the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:28 IST
Delhi Transport's Denial Sparks Political Clash Over Free Bus Rides for Women
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Transport Commissioner Prashant Goyal has addressed allegations by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal about an impending inquiry against Chief Minister Atishi related to the women's free bus ride scheme. In his letter to CM Atishi, Goyal categorically denied any such investigation was in the works.

Goyal's letter, dated December 26, clarified that no inquiry has been contemplated by the Transport Department, despite Kejriwal's assertions made during a press conference. Goyal pointed out no communication has been received from the Vigilance Department on the matter.

At his December 25 conference, Kejriwal, alongside Atishi, claimed the BJP is directing investigative agencies to target Atishi before the assembly polls. The AAP leader vowed to maintain the free bus ride scheme for women despite political pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024