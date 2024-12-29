Delhi Transport's Denial Sparks Political Clash Over Free Bus Rides for Women
Delhi Transport Commissioner Prashant Goyal denied AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's claims that an inquiry is planned against Chief Minister Atishi concerning the women's free bus ride scheme. Goyal emphasized that no such inquiry was contemplated and criticized the misleading allegations. Kejriwal alleged political pressure from the BJP.
Delhi Transport Commissioner Prashant Goyal has addressed allegations by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal about an impending inquiry against Chief Minister Atishi related to the women's free bus ride scheme. In his letter to CM Atishi, Goyal categorically denied any such investigation was in the works.
Goyal's letter, dated December 26, clarified that no inquiry has been contemplated by the Transport Department, despite Kejriwal's assertions made during a press conference. Goyal pointed out no communication has been received from the Vigilance Department on the matter.
At his December 25 conference, Kejriwal, alongside Atishi, claimed the BJP is directing investigative agencies to target Atishi before the assembly polls. The AAP leader vowed to maintain the free bus ride scheme for women despite political pressures.
