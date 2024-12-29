Delhi Transport's Denial Sparks Political Clash Over Free Bus Rides for Women

Delhi Transport Commissioner Prashant Goyal has addressed allegations by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal about an impending inquiry against Chief Minister Atishi related to the women's free bus ride scheme. In his letter to CM Atishi, Goyal categorically denied any such investigation was in the works.

Goyal's letter, dated December 26, clarified that no inquiry has been contemplated by the Transport Department, despite Kejriwal's assertions made during a press conference. Goyal pointed out no communication has been received from the Vigilance Department on the matter.

At his December 25 conference, Kejriwal, alongside Atishi, claimed the BJP is directing investigative agencies to target Atishi before the assembly polls. The AAP leader vowed to maintain the free bus ride scheme for women despite political pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)