In a climate of heightened political tension, Georgia witnessed the swearing-in of Mikheil Kavelashvili as president on Sunday, triggering widespread protests. The government's decision to halt European Union application discussions has ignited significant unrest and criticism from outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili.

Zourabichvili, known for her pro-EU stance, exited the presidential palace declaring her presidency's legitimacy despite the inauguration of Kavelashvili, whose election victory is contested by opposition parties amid allegations of fraud in the last parliamentary elections.

In stark contrast to Georgia's pro-Western trajectory, Kavelashvili's rise, supported by former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, is perceived as a pivot towards Moscow, with U.S. sanctions further underscoring concerns over anti-Western sentiment. The ongoing unrest underscores the mounting domestic pressure on Georgia's political landscape.

