Left Menu

Turmoil in Georgia: Kavelashvili Sworn In as President Amid Protests

Mikheil Kavelashvili was sworn in as Georgia's president amid political crisis and protests over stalled EU talks. Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili, supported by opposition parties, deemed his presidency illegitimate. The situation marks a pivotal moment in Georgia's political landscape, raising concerns of a pro-Russian shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:49 IST
Turmoil in Georgia: Kavelashvili Sworn In as President Amid Protests

In a climate of heightened political tension, Georgia witnessed the swearing-in of Mikheil Kavelashvili as president on Sunday, triggering widespread protests. The government's decision to halt European Union application discussions has ignited significant unrest and criticism from outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili.

Zourabichvili, known for her pro-EU stance, exited the presidential palace declaring her presidency's legitimacy despite the inauguration of Kavelashvili, whose election victory is contested by opposition parties amid allegations of fraud in the last parliamentary elections.

In stark contrast to Georgia's pro-Western trajectory, Kavelashvili's rise, supported by former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, is perceived as a pivot towards Moscow, with U.S. sanctions further underscoring concerns over anti-Western sentiment. The ongoing unrest underscores the mounting domestic pressure on Georgia's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024