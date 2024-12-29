Left Menu

Rajasthan's Districts Abolished: Public Outcry Ensues

Protests erupted across Rajasthan following the government's dissolution of nine districts. The state, led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, now comprises just seven divisions and 41 districts. Activists and local leaders have organized demonstrations, blockades, and public meetings in response to the controversial decision.

On Sunday, large-scale protests erupted across the state of Rajasthan in response to the government's decision to dissolve nine districts. The move, executed by the ruling BJP government, has sparked significant controversy, leading to road blockades and public demonstrations in the affected areas.

The decision, announced on Saturday, entails the dissolution of nine out of the 17 districts established by the previous Congress-led administration. The state government, with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at the helm, cited impracticality and a lack of public interest as reasons for the move. Additionally, three new divisions were eliminated, leaving Rajasthan with seven divisions and 41 districts.

Local backlash was immediate, with BJP leaders resigning and public figures, including farmers and trade associations, spearheading protests. In Neem Ka Thana and Anupgarh, public meetings, effigy burnings, and highway blockades highlighted the community's discontent. Meanwhile, additional protests were sparked in Sanchore district, led by former minister Sukhram Bishnoi and other local activists.

