Bangladesh's Passport Policy Shift: 'Except Israel' Reinstated Amid Public Outcry

Bangladesh reinstates the 'except Israel' clause on passports amid rising public anger over Israeli actions in Gaza. The directive was issued following major protests in Dhaka. The clause was removed in 2021 for international standardization but has been reintroduced by the Home Ministry.

  • Bangladesh

In response to mounting public outrage over Israeli actions in Gaza, Bangladesh has reimplemented a clause on its passports barring citizens from traveling to Israel. The 'except Israel' inscription, removed in 2021, was restored by an order from the Home Ministry, confirmed officials.

The decision comes on the heels of significant demonstrations in Dhaka, where thousands rallied to protest Israeli activities in Gaza. Demonstrators gathered in central Dhaka, vocally opposing Israeli policies and condemning visible support from leaders like former US President Donald Trump.

Political entities, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and various rightwing groups, have shown support for the protests. Originally, the clause was excluded to align passports with international standards, but public sentiment has prompted its re-adoption.

