Musk's Controversial Commentary Sparks German Political Backlash

Elon Musk, the American billionaire and soon-to-be advisor in President-elect Donald Trump's administration, has been met with criticism from German political figures for his recent opinion piece. In the article, published in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, Musk expressed support for the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), a move deemed as intrusive external influence.

Musk's commentary expanded on a social media post where he claimed the AfD is the only party that can save Germany, praising the party's approach to regulation and market deregulation. His comments led the opinion section's editor to resign following publication backlash.

Top politicians from Germany, including Friedrich Merz and Saskia Esken, voiced strong opposition to Musk's commentary, labeling it as unprecedented interference. While the AfD is seeing a rise in polls, traditional German parties have reaffirmed their commitment to exclude the AfD from forming any national government alliance.

