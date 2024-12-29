Bangladesh's Constitution Debate Intensifies Amid Student Movement's Bold Proclamation

A heated discussion has erupted in Bangladesh following the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement's announcement of a Proclamation of July Uprising aimed at challenging the 1972 constitution. The movement criticizes the constitution, referring to it as a 'Mujibist' charter and accusing it of opening the door to Indian aggression.

The proclamation comes after a student-led campaign that resulted in the ousting of Sheikh Hasina after a 16-year regime. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has distanced itself from this move, terming it a 'private initiative,' while the former prime minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party expressed disappointment.

The Proclamation's scheduled unveiling on December 31 at Central Shaheed Minar highlights the ongoing tension over Bangladesh's historical and political narratives, with reactions varying widely across the political spectrum.

