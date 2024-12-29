Left Menu

Bangladesh's Constitution Debate Intensifies Amid Student Movement's Bold Proclamation

The Anti-Discrimination Students Movement has announced a Proclamation of July Uprising to contest Bangladesh’s 1972 constitution, branding it a 'Mujibist' document enabling Indian aggression. The ousted regime of Sheikh Hasina and interim government detach themselves from the move, which has sparked significant political reaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 29-12-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 20:24 IST
Bangladesh's Constitution Debate Intensifies Amid Student Movement's Bold Proclamation
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A heated discussion has erupted in Bangladesh following the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement's announcement of a Proclamation of July Uprising aimed at challenging the 1972 constitution. The movement criticizes the constitution, referring to it as a 'Mujibist' charter and accusing it of opening the door to Indian aggression.

The proclamation comes after a student-led campaign that resulted in the ousting of Sheikh Hasina after a 16-year regime. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has distanced itself from this move, terming it a 'private initiative,' while the former prime minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party expressed disappointment.

The Proclamation's scheduled unveiling on December 31 at Central Shaheed Minar highlights the ongoing tension over Bangladesh's historical and political narratives, with reactions varying widely across the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024